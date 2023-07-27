It’s one in, two out as Adam Hinshelwood tweaks his Worthing FC squad – with the start of the National League South drawing close.

Midfielder Ricky Aguiar has returned to Woodside Road on a season-long loan from Swindon Town. But midfielder Danny Barker and striker Ibby Akanbi have both left the club.

The changes come as Worthing continue their build-up to the league opener at home to Tonbridge Angels on Saturday week – with experimental line-ups losing 2-1 to Hashtag United and 4-1 to Gosport Borough in bck-to-back home friendlies.

Ricky Aguiar is back in a Worthing shirt - seen here in the friendly vs Hashtag United | Picture: Mike Gunn

Aguiar, 22, left Worthing for Swindon two years ago and soon made his Robins debut as a late substitute in their’ 2-1 defeat at Carlisle.

He had a successful loan spell in National South with Chippenham where he netted seven times in 13 appearances.

Aguiar returned to the County Ground at the beginning of 2022, and forced his way into the starting XI, scoring twice in a 5-0 win over Walsall. He made 16 appearances as Swindon secured a League Two play-off place.

Managerial changes at Town have seen Aguiar’s playing time severely limited and he made just one start in League Two last season.

Worthing in friendly action vs Gosport Borough | Picture: Mike Gunn

In his first spell with Worthing he played 95 games having made his debut in 2018 aged 17.

He won the Manager’s Player and Players’ Player of the Season awards in 2018-19, before retaining the manager’s award a year later.

Midfielder Barker has moved to Isthmian premier side Horsham – who Hinshelwood’s men visit for their next friendly on Saturday.

The 24-year-old has decided to move on to try to get more playing time.

Barker joined the Reds in 2018 after leaving Brighton & Hove Albion after injury. At Worthing he made 154 appearances and scored eight goals.

Akanbi, who scored 12 goals in 34 games last season, has also left.

In friendlies, Hashtag United won 2-1 at Worthing on Saturday after Reds new man Michael Klass had given the hosts the lead.