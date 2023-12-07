Take a video tour around the fantastic Crawley Town Football Club exhibition at Crawley Museum
The history of Crawley Town Football Club is being displayed at a fantastic exhibition at Crawley Museum.
The exhibition has been curated by fans Steve Leake and Mick Fox and they have put together a stunning display of pictures, newspaper cuttings, memorabilia, artefacts, signs and kits. One of the highlights of the exhibition was a framed Manchester United shirt signed by Sir Bobby Charlton.
And tonight former players such as Dave Easton, Tony Vessey and Alan Lester were in attendance for a gala opening.
You see a video tour with Steve Leake and Mick Fox above.
You can now visit the exhibition at Crawley Museum in the High Street.