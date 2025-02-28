Second in the National South table, and just two defeats in the last 16 league games: Eastbourne Borough enter the final phase of the season with everything to play for. How are your nerves, Borough fans?

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tuesday night’s 1-0 victory over Maidstone United moved the Sports up to within a point of leaders Dorking Wanderers – and now they embark on a ten-match run-in which, barring a serious implosion, will see the club into the play-offs.

Tomorrow (Saturday) Adam Murray takes his squad westwards to Twerton Park, home of Bath City, with the sights on another three points. Then the remaining nine matches include crucial encounters with contenders Dorking and Worthing, but otherwise the fixtures look manageable – finishing on 26th April with a home game against Weston-super-Mare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Borough take on Hemel - picture by Nick Redman

Those Somerset Seagulls are themselves on the fringe of the play-off mix, and it is a safe assumption that, on that final Saturday, eight clubs will be battling for play-offs or the title itself. In current league order – which, in these weeks, will no doubt change like a churning tumble-dryer – they are Dorking, Borough, Boreham Wood, Worthing, Torquay, Truro, Maidstone and Weston.

On current form, the Sports have a credible chance of top spot. But the other six positions matter enormously. Gentle readers, the mechanics are quite complex, and we promise to keep you updated – but in essence, the second- and third-placed clubs will enjoy important home advantages. Conversely, a sixth or seventh place could entail a gruelling trip to Devon or Cornwall on a Tuesday night…

Three seasons ago, Danny Bloor’s Sports enjoyed a late-season surge to the play-offs, and reached the semi-finals – before a gallant but frankly exhausted campaign ended with a 0-3 defeat at Oxford City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The context is different now. Borough have a quite large full-time squad which – despite two or three current injuries – should be deep enough and resilient enough to cope with the scheduling and physical demands.

Borough celebrate the goal that proved the winner v Maidstone - picture by Lydia Redman

There is, arguably, a little more pressure now than then. Bloor and his staff rather enjoyed the role of outsiders, and were rather happy with the chance of giving a (metaphorical) bop on the nose to clubs with larger egos! Now, the regime at the ReachTV Stadium has higher ambitions. The stated Five Year Plan is already behind schedule after last season’s relegation battle: so is promotion an absolute must?

Realistically, the answer is a prudent, pragmatic ‘No’. The season so far has been exciting and absorbing, and the quality of Borough’s football is impressive. There have been frustrations – too few goals – and hindrances – too many squad changes – but a 24-25 campaign which did fall slightly short would still represent progress.

You can almost hear the Simon Leslie rallying cry, like a Shakespearean hero: “But screw your courage to the sticking-place, and we’ll not fail!” Although, since Shakespeare put those words into the mouth of a doomed Macbeth, your Herald reporter should hastily scour the Bard’s works for a brighter role-model. How about a dash of Henry V? “We few, we happy few, we band of brothers….”

See you at Twerton Park!