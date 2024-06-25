Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Will Wright has thanked Crawley Town for the best season of his career after the club announced the defender was leaving the club.

Following contract negotiations, Reds confirmed the 27-year-old will depart the club at the end of his current contract. It was announced soon after he would sign for Swindon Town.

He joined the Reds at the start of the 2023/24 and scored on his debut against Bradford City. Wright was a stalwart throughout the season, a was a key figure in Scott Lindsey’s back line throughout the campaign and he picked up the Crawley Observer Player of the Season Award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Signed from Gillingham, Wright went on to make 54 appearances for the Red Devils scoring 4 times, including 3 starts across the play-off campaign.

Will Wright has left Crawley Town | Picture: Eva Gilbert

A club statement read: “Everybody at Crawley Town Football Club would like to wish Will all the best in his future endeavours and would like to thank him for his efforts during his time at the Broadfield Stadium.”

Wright posted on X: “Thank you for the best season of my career to date. What we all achieved together will never be forgotten!

“To the fans, massive thank you for all the support throughout the season - I have loved every minute of being at your club, I wish nothing but the best for everyone.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@HowelltoTorres replied: “All the best Will - really gutted you are moving on. Big loss to us and a big gain to Swindon. Wishing you all the success.”