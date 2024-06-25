'Thank you for the best season of my career' - Former Gillingham defender leaves Crawley Town to join League Two side
Following contract negotiations, Reds confirmed the 27-year-old will depart the club at the end of his current contract. It was announced soon after he would sign for Swindon Town.
He joined the Reds at the start of the 2023/24 and scored on his debut against Bradford City. Wright was a stalwart throughout the season, a was a key figure in Scott Lindsey’s back line throughout the campaign and he picked up the Crawley Observer Player of the Season Award.
Signed from Gillingham, Wright went on to make 54 appearances for the Red Devils scoring 4 times, including 3 starts across the play-off campaign.
A club statement read: “Everybody at Crawley Town Football Club would like to wish Will all the best in his future endeavours and would like to thank him for his efforts during his time at the Broadfield Stadium.”
Wright posted on X: “Thank you for the best season of my career to date. What we all achieved together will never be forgotten!
“To the fans, massive thank you for all the support throughout the season - I have loved every minute of being at your club, I wish nothing but the best for everyone.”
@HowelltoTorres replied: “All the best Will - really gutted you are moving on. Big loss to us and a big gain to Swindon. Wishing you all the success.”
Dale Hawkins said: “Thank you for everything will, top player, top professional, all the best in your future! Will forever be a part of our history.”
