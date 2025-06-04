'The best place' - Former Hibernian and Swindon Town forward can't wait to get started at Crawley Town

Harry McKirdy of Swindon Town celebrates after he scores his side's first goal against Manchester City in the FA Cup in 2022. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Harry McKirdy can’t wait to get started with Crawley Town.

The 28-year-old signed a one-year deal at the Broadfield Stadium and became the club’s second signing of the summer after Reece Brown joined a few days earlier.

In his first interview with the club, McKirdy said “I’m not going to sit here and say I’m looking forward to pre-season but I’m looking forward to the season starting and getting into good nick and getting match fit.”

McKirdy has worked with Reds Manager Scott Lindsey before and he can’t wait to work with him again. “It was the best season I’ve had in football, and we had some good times together and hopefully I can rekindle them,” he said.

Under Lindsey, McKirdy scored 23 goals in 42 games at Swindon, but has struggled to find that form since, with only 3 goals in 48 games. But having played under Lindsey before, McKirdy feels this was the perfect fit for him.

“I thought this was the best place to come and remind other people but remind myself as that especially at this level I can impact games of football regularly and I’ve never been promoted so I want to do that as well,” he said.

“The main thing for me was the chances. I know that I’ll get chances in front of goal, and I know, especially at this level, I can take chances so I just wanted to be somewhere that could happen. We can help each other because I think Crawley need help getting back up the league and I help being on a pitch and scoring goals again, so it was a perfect match.”

When asked what the Crawley fans can expect from him, McKirdy said “I just want to be involved in games of football. I think if you watch me, I want to be someone that probably go unnoticed, but I want it to be for the right reason. I want to score goals, I want to win games, and I want to be a part of that.”