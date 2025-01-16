Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Horsham boss Dominic Di Paola reflected on his side making it seven wins on the spin and said: The boys have been briiliant.

The Hornets are up to fifth in the Isthmian Premier – the final play-off spot – after Saturday’s 1-0 home win over Billericay and a 4-0 success at Hendon on Tuesday night.

They have not dropped a point since their mid-December home loss to Dartford and in their seven-game winning run they have scored 19 goals and conceded only two.

Horsham on the attack v Billericay | Picture: John Lines

But they go to Lewes for Saturday’s Sussex derby with Di Paola warning they need to keep up recent standards and continue to put in the hard graft if they are to achieve anything this season.

On Saturday Lee Harding’s goal just before the hour clinched a tight game against Billericay, while Tuesday night was more comfortable with two more strikes from Chris Dickson and one each from Reece Meekums and Isaac Philpott easing the Hornets to three more points.

Di Paola said: “It was a tight game against Billericay against a very good team, but I felt we were the better team and worthy winners. All the chances came our way.

"We showed the application and desire you need to win that sort of game.

Another big Horsham crowd watched them beat Billericay | Picture: John Lines

“At Hendon it took ages to get there and it wasn’t a classic. We weren’t at our best but we will take the win and move on.

"Hendon are a team in transistion but we scored some good goals. We now forget that game and reset and refresh ahead of Saturday.”

Di Paola said the whole squad had played their part in the recent winning run and deserved credit for it.

"Everyone’s been really good from the back to up top. The boys have been brilliant – every one of them. But there’s a long way to go.”

The manager said recent form was down to hard work just as much as talent – and that had to continue.

He believes Lewes will give his team a tough assignment at the Dripping Pan this weekend despite their own poor form – Craig Nelson’s men haven’t won since the end of November.

The Hornets still have Jack Brivio missing and injury doubts over one or two others for Saturday

Meanwhile they have been drawn to face Whitehawk or Brighton U21s in their Sussex Senior Cup semi-final on a date to be fixed.