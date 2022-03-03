The FA hit Crawley Town boss John Yems with touchline ban and fine

Yems has been suspended from the touchline for three matches and fined £2,250 after admitting a consolidated charge for four breaches of FA Rule E3.

READ THIS: Crawley Town v Scunthorpe United preview: Bottom side will provide a tricky test for the Reds.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Reds boss used abusive and insulting words towards a match official following the end of their EFL League Two fixture against Hartlepool on Saturday, February 12.

Crawley Town manager John Yems has been hit by a touchline ban by the FA, as well as a fine, for comments he made to a match official against Hartlepool United last month. Picture by Pete Norton/Getty Images

He also used abusive and insulting words and gestures towards a match official following his dismissal.

In addition, comments made by Yems during media interviews for Crawley’s channels and a local newspaper following the same fixture constituted improper conduct as they are personally offensive and attack the integrity of the match official and bring the game into disrepute.

An independent Regulatory Commission was subsequently convened and imposed the above sanction during a paper hearing.

Yems was sent to the stands for the second time in three games during the Reds' draw with Oldham Athletic on Tuesday evening.