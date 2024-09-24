Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crawley Town have started League One where they left League Two - dominating games and possession.

The Reds may have a mixed start to the season in terms of results, but one thing has remained consistent - their possession stats.

Scott Lindsey has always wanted his side’s to play a certain way and dominate the ball, and that is what he has done this season in the first six games.

Eleven clubs have an average possession share of above 60% in ‘The 92’ this season, with League One rivals Birmingham leading the way with 68%.

Crawley Town, Manchester City, Tottenham, Brighton, Southampton, Liverpool, Leeds United, MK Dons, Notts County and Chester field make up the rest of the teams with more than 60% possession

Crawley Town and Crawley Observer columnist Steve Herbert said: “This just illustrates what an amazing job Scott Lindsey and the team are doing. Although a bit of shooting practice this week would definitely help ahead of Bolton on Saturday.”