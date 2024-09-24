The elite table where Crawley Town are ranked alongside Liverpool, Leeds United and Tottenham

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford

Editor and Head of Sport

Published 24th Sep 2024
Updated 24th Sep 2024, 10:58 BST
Crawley Town have started League One where they left League Two - dominating games and possession.

The Reds may have a mixed start to the season in terms of results, but one thing has remained consistent - their possession stats.

Scott Lindsey has always wanted his side’s to play a certain way and dominate the ball, and that is what he has done this season in the first six games.

Eleven clubs have an average possession share of above 60% in ‘The 92’ this season, with League One rivals Birmingham leading the way with 68%.

Crawley Town, Manchester City, Tottenham, Brighton, Southampton, Liverpool, Leeds United, MK Dons, Notts County and Chester field make up the rest of the teams with more than 60% possession

Crawley Town and Crawley Observer columnist Steve Herbert said: “This just illustrates what an amazing job Scott Lindsey and the team are doing. Although a bit of shooting practice this week would definitely help ahead of Bolton on Saturday.”

