The elite table where Crawley Town are ranked alongside Liverpool, Leeds United and Tottenham
The Reds may have a mixed start to the season in terms of results, but one thing has remained consistent - their possession stats.
Scott Lindsey has always wanted his side’s to play a certain way and dominate the ball, and that is what he has done this season in the first six games.
Eleven clubs have an average possession share of above 60% in ‘The 92’ this season, with League One rivals Birmingham leading the way with 68%.
Crawley Town, Manchester City, Tottenham, Brighton, Southampton, Liverpool, Leeds United, MK Dons, Notts County and Chester field make up the rest of the teams with more than 60% possession
Crawley Town and Crawley Observer columnist Steve Herbert said: “This just illustrates what an amazing job Scott Lindsey and the team are doing. Although a bit of shooting practice this week would definitely help ahead of Bolton on Saturday.”
