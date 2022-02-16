The FA charge Crawley Town boss John Yems

Crawley Town manager John Yems has been charged by the FA following Saturday's home defeat to Hartlepool United.

By Matt Pole
Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 4:15 pm
Updated Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 4:16 pm

The Reds head coach has been charged with two breaches of FA Rule E3.

It is alleged that the manager used abusive and/or insulting words towards a match official following the end of the fixture.

It is also alleged that he used abusive and/or insulting words and/or gestures towards a match official following his dismissal.

Crawley Town manager John Yems has been charged by the FA following Saturday's home defeat to Hartlepool United. Picture by Pete Norton/Getty Images

Yems has until Friday (February 18) to provide a response.

The Crawley Town boss was critical of both his team and the referee after Saturday 1-0 loss to Hartlepool.

