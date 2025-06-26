'The financial landscape of football has shifted again' says Worthing boss Agutter

Chris Agutter | Picture: Kyle Hemsley

Chris Agutter says the football economy ‘is all over the place’ as he tries to assemble his squad for the upcoming season.

Worthing are in the process of finalising things off the pitch as well as off the pitch in preparation for training which starts on July 1.

And boss Agutter believes it is getting more and more competitive each year in terms of recruitment.

Last week he said he was building a squad full of characters who can get through the tough moments next season throws up and added forward Anointed Chukwu and central defender Toby Byron to the roster.

But it’s quieter this week and Agutter blames that on the football economy.

"The financial landscape of football has shifted again,” he said. “When I came back into management a couple of years ago, I felt there was a shift.

“Last summer, there was a going rate, this summer the goalposts have moved again. You tend to find you have your limit and what you are prepared to do whereas others have a different sealing point.

“The economy seems to be all over the place.”

And Agutter highlighted what he sees as the catalyst for the changes. He said: “One of the biggest factors is that agents are starting to control and dictate the market unfortunately and what you find is they will put an expectations on a player’s value and then you give their head a wobble because they are living in cloud cuckoo land but another club out there is prepared to play it and is prepared to compensate the agent, which is something we won’t do.

“More and more you find it’s the men in the middle, the agents, who dictate the relationship between the player and the club which is not great.”

Worthing kick off their pre-season friendlies when a West Ham United XI visit Woodside Road on July 12.