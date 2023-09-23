BREAKING
'The heart Lindsey has put into this team deserves so much credit' - Crawley Town fans flying high as Reds move up to fourth after Grimsby Town win

Crawley Town fans are flying high after their side moved up to fourth after another late win, this time at Grimsby Town.
By Mark Dunford
Published 23rd Sep 2023, 17:25 BST
Danilo Orsi scored against his old club five minutes into added time to secure three points – their first away win of the season – which saw Reds rise to fourth in the League Two table.

Scott Lindsey’s men found themselves 2-0 down in the first half but quickfire goals from Liam Kelly and Ronan Darcy drew them level at half-time. It looked like the points would be shared until Orsi popped up with the winner.

The Reds are now fourth, on the same points at third-placed Mansfield Town, leaving the fans in dream land.

On twitter, Reds fan @ctfc_b said: “The heart Lindsey has put into this team deserves so much credit.”

Dan Charman said: “What I love most about this team is even when we went 2-0 down I had believe that they had enough in the locker to come back and win. The never say die attitude is something that has been missing for so long!!! #Lindseysredandwhitearmy”

Malcolm Lochead (@mrmiddle09) said: “Get in!! Oh boy we don’t do it the easy way!!!”

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey led his side to their first away win of the season at Grimsby Town. Picture: Eva GilbertCrawley Town boss Scott Lindsey led his side to their first away win of the season at Grimsby Town. Picture: Eva Gilbert
Dale Hawkins may have gone too far, saying: “Orsi you can have my kids”!

On the Crawley Town FC Supporters Facebook Group, Ryan Buss said: “What a way to get our first away win of the season. Get in.”

Lee Wesson said: “Great win and a massive 3 points . Keep this up till Xmas and will really be in the mix for promotion and certainly play offs for the first time.?”