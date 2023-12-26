'The sign of a good dressing room' - Crawley Town players praised for their character and desire in Gillingham win

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey was delighted by the character and desreire shown by his side in the 2-0 Boxing Day win at Gillingham.

Goals from Will Wright and Jack Roles meant Reds picked up their second consecutive win on the road and first clean sheet since the 0-0 draw with Sutton United in the EFL Trophy on October 10.

Lindsey was pleased with how they responded after he criticised them for their first half performance in the 2-1 defeat to AFC Wimbledon on Friday night, despite it not being a great display.

"I thought we were absolutely rubbish today,” he said: “However we have found a way of winning a game with not playing well. The players were outstanding in terms of their character today but it wasn't a great sight for how we normally play but it's a massive three points against a good side and players really dug in. I questioned their character after the last game but they certainly showed a different side today. Really pleased with the result and the character shown.

“It's a sign of a good dressing room. We have dominated possession in almost every game we have played, but we didn't do that today. The character and desire shown was outstanding By every player including the ones that came on. And really pleased to keep a clean sheet.”

Lindsey had to make last minute changes to the starting line-up after Liam Kelly, who went off early against the Dons, was too ill to play.

“We prepared the team on Christmas Eve with Liam Kelly in the team but got a phone call when I was tucking into my turkey saying he was feeling worse,” said Lindsey. “So we changed it around. It's never ideal to have to change the team on the morning of a game but we have good players ready to go. We missed Liam’s prowess with the ball but the lads have done brilliant day.”

Roles has been brilliant in the EFL Trophy this season but has been given fewer opportunities in the league, but he took his chance after coming on to replace Kellan Gordon in the second and his boss was delighted he got his goal. “I am so leased for Jack,” he said. “He has bided his time and he has got his opportunities on a number of occasions and he has done well when he has got on the pitch, scoring a great goal. He always gets in dangerous areas.”

And after a second consecutive away win, Lindsey joked the team now have to sort out their home form after two defeats on the bounce. But the Reds boss never thought there was a huge issue with the away form.