The Sports have suddenly hit a dismal trough of poor form, almost as deep as the depression which has been soaking the south for most of the week. Four successive defeats, including an FA Cup exit at Maidenhead, have exposed some frailties in the Borough line-up which have undermined their undoubted attacking talents.

Boss Danny Bloor will need a touch of the Agincourt when he sends his troops out on Saturday to do battle with freshly promoted Cheshunt. The North London club began the season disastrously, including a run of ten successive defeats. But guess what? The Ambers have turned it round rather impressively, with major surgery by manager Craig Edwards, who has used more than thirty players already this season.

After watching his team implode at Chelmsford City last weekend, conceding five goals without reply, and with only flimsy resistance to the merciless attacking of a physically powerful home side, Bloor said: “Absolutely gutted. Massive apologies to the fans who have followed us here.

Danny Bloor watches on - unimpressed - as Eastbourne Borough lose at Chelmsford | Picture: Lydia Redman

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were making error after error. To be fair, after we gifted them two early goals, we looked the better side. But then two bad goals from corners, and we’re out of it. You see how much this means to me, and nobody cares more than me about a result like this.”

Bloor is seldom lost for words, and in fairness, is as open and honest as any manager on the circuit. This time, though, his actions spoke just as loudly.

It’s 100 miles from Eastbourne to Chelmsford, and it sometimes feels a million miles from Premier League to National South. While thousands of Albion fans were cracking the red wine to toast the complete destruction of Chelsea,, a doleful little huddle of Eastbourne Borough supporters were groaning ahead of their long haul home – after that miserable 5-0 defeat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But at that final whistle, Bloor sent his entire team across to the touchline railings to apologise to the dozen or so Borough loyalists. Hands were shaken ruefully – and then Bloor went along the line, opened his wallet, and refunded every supporter for their travel costs. “What was your petrol spend? How much was your rail fare?” That’s class. That’s loyalty. That’s the bond between grass roots players and fans.

Footballers know when they have under-performed. Sport is live, the next challenge rushes up, and the Borough players will be ready and eager. “We will have had two full-on training sessions, and we will be busting to get back out there,” Bloor added. He expects to have Chris Whelpdale fit and available again – and no player has been missed more acutely than the inspiring midfielder.

Meanwhile, club chairman Dave Blackmore had wise and thoughtful words to share when he spoke on BBC Radio Sussex this week. The station was highlighting the state of grassroots football – at the level of Town and United just as much as the Sports – in the tough financial climate. “Non-league clubs are a part of their community, and we need each other,” Blackmore said. “We are more than just a first team – we have youth and disability footballers, walking footballers, we work with local schools and actually distribute free tickets. Mental health, too: a local club is a social focus, a place to meet and chat and simply connect. And we support local charities.

“Travel costs, energy costs, it’s all a challenge. How can we help each other? The financial climate is tough for everyone, and we are all in this together.”

Advertisement Hide Ad