The West Sussex club with a difference that's marking 40 years of football

The club, founded by the Rev Paul Brant, continues to work with families, youngsters and the more mature, to develop a love of football, played in a sporting spirit.

They have organised various events over the last twelve months, that included a 55 mile walk from Eastbourne to Horsham, via Shoreham, golf, and socials.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

... and in black and white!

The year of celebration culminated in a fantastic event held at Horsham FC, where matches were held throughout the day, with some 100 players taking part, aged 14 to 60, who have played for the club over the past 40 years.

There was an evening function afterwards, which recognised the past and present, with awards, certificates and fine speeches to reminisce.

What will tomorrow brings, who knows? But the club are in good hands.

Horsham Baptists and Ambassadors FC

The club is self maintaining, the players pay subs to cover seasonal cost, but if you would like to support the club with a gift/donation, please do contribute to the club directly.

All proceeds will be gratefully accepted and passed on to the club. And if sponsorship can be offered, please take your first steps to discuss it with the club.

New players are more than welcome to join the senior section and next seasons their under-15’s, who will be playing ‘A’ league football, are still seeking players to strengthen their squad.