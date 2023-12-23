Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A horror first 20 minutes saw Liam Kelly going off feeling the effect of illness earlier in the week before a Luca Ashy-Hammond howler gifted the visitors an opening goal from Josh Davison’s header before Ali Al-Hammadi was allowed to cut inside and fire home. The Reds fought back in the second half and dominated after Joe Lewis was shown a second yellow card. Will Wright pulled one back, but they found Alex Bass in inspired form in the Dons goal as he denied Klaidi Lolos, Danilo Orsi and Jack Roles with stunning saves.

But the damage was done in the first half and Lindsey said it was the worst this side have performed under him. He said after the game: “Not good enough, first half especially. A local derby like that we needed to show more fight and character. We didn’t show enough for me at all. We changed shape in the second half and it kind of helped us. We were a little more aggressive, pushed players further up the pitch and played with two strikers instead of one and became a threat but it was too little too late. You can’t play in a local derby half a game, you can’t play half a game in any game, never mind a local derby. We got what we thoroughly deserved, nothing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"When you come across teams that are going to do different things to you, they pressed us high, they had an energy about them, they dropped on second balls, they won tackles, they won headers, they huffed and puffed and we let them do it, they run all over us first half and we let them. It’s the worst they have played under me, really disappointed.”

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey during the 2-1 defeat to AFC Wimbledon at the Broadfield Stadium. Picture: Eva Gilbert

Lindsey changed things round in the second half and it was a much better display. Lindsey said: “I asked for a lot more desire, will and determination to get something from the game, which showed in the second half, but like I say, for 45 minutes of running hard and doing the right thing is never going to be enough.

"Really, really disappointed, for the first time actually because I think we have been really good all season. Today we showed no desire. You are not going to get anything out of football if you are not prepared to work and they wanted it more than us in that first, which disappoints me, and it doesn’t reflect me. And it doesn’t reflect them, which is the most disappointing thing. I know how hard they work everyday because I see them everyday. They are really professional, but we let ourselves down tonight.

“I am pleased we had a go second half because it gave them [4,500 string crowd] something to cheer about but we wanted to give them more than that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And he added: “I would have loved to play in that game tonight. Nearly 5,000 people watching, under the lights come on. I can’t [put my finger on it] because I know what this group is like, I know what characters they are. Today they came short for me.

Make passes run hard, if a team are going to come and press us we have to find a different way.”

Lindsey also gave an update on midfielder Kelly. He said: “He has been ill, a bit of flu, maybe a chest infection. He trained yesterday and he said he felt ok. I spoke to him just after the warm up and he said he felt fine and then he said he can’t get his breath. Obviously Liam is a big player for us but [him going off] had no bearing on the game.”

Reds now have to prepare for a Boxing Day trip to Gillingham. They have a recovery session on Saturday before a training session on Christmas Eve before having Christmas Day off. And Lindsey had this message for his players following two home defeats: “Work hard, stand up and be counted, roll your sleeves up and whatever the opposition throw at you you have got to be able to deal with it and play our way.