The figures have been published by the salarysport.com website, with the website citing their sources as press releases, news & articles, online encyclopedias & databases and industry experts & insiders.

And if the figures are to be believed then it provides an interesting guide into which clubs should be doing better and those who are punching above their weight this season.

It also shows the staggering gulf between the league’s big hitters and those scrapping down at the wrong end of the table.

Here’s who the company says are the biggest spenders in League One. (The figures run from lowest to highest wage bills and are published by an independent provider as of March 26).

1 . Crawley Town £2,239,120 Photo: Getty Images

2 . Exeter City £3,026,764 Photo: Getty Images

3 . Peterborough United £3,108,144 Photo: Getty Images