'They are part of my team' - Crawley Town praises fans as the 12th man in his team
The 529-strong cohort were relentless in their singing and were rewarded for their support when Danilo Orsi popped up with his 17th goal of the season to secure the victory.
Scott Lindsey has had a special bond with the fans since he joined in January 2023 and always enjoys doing his trademark celebration with with them after a win. There weren’t many at the end of last season, but he has done it 14 times this season so far.
And when we asked him about the fans ahead of Saturday’s game against Accrington Stanley, he was grinning ear to ear.
"They are part of the team in my opinion,” he said.” They are class. I really look forward to game day, not many managers do. I look forward to it just to come out and see the fans. They have been brilliant home and away. Tuesday night they were fantastic, they were louder than the Wimbledon fans the whole game.
"The fact there were 529 there was a great effort. I know Wimbledon is not miles away but still a great effort for a Tuesday night.
“The fans have really helped us this season. They have bought in to what we are doing and have really enjoyed the way we are playing.
“I know we have to be patient sometimes with the way we play but we have been aggressive as well and we have scored a lot of goals already and we have given them some good goals and something to cheer about.”
Crawley Town’s average home attendance this season has been 3,373 compared to 3,044 in 2022/23 and 2,277 in 2021/22.