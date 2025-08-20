Lightning does strike twice. Eastbourne Borough had barely shaken themselves down after last Saturday’s home defeat to Hornchurch, before Dover Athletic arrived on Tuesday night – and snatched away another three points with a narrow 1-0 victory.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The opening of the new National South campaign has seen Matt Gray’s rebuilt squad take just a single point – a decent 1-1 draw at Farnborough – from their first three games. And for suffering home fans at the ReachTV Stadium, it was another night of frustration.

The Sports enjoyed much the better of possession and chances throughout an encouraging first half, but they fell behind to a smart Dover strike just after half-time, and then looked frankly second best as the Kent visitors controlled the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manager Gray’s team selection was interesting and promising. He set up with two wingers, the powerful Jes Uchegbulam on the left, while Joey Phuti – lively off the bench against Hornchurch – was given a start on the right. Senior pros Craig Eastmond and Harvey Lintott were rested, to make way for fans’ favourite Dan Quick and young Mo Sagaf.

There were chances - but no goals - for Borough against Dover on Tuesday night | Picture: Lydia Redman

Early on Dover, newly promoted and fresh from a smash and grab victory at Bath City, looked full of energy. The tall and rangy Ruben Soares Jr was dangerously pressing the home centre-backs – but his evening was cut short on 19 minutes, substituted with injury.

But the Sports steadied and largely controlled the play for a good half hour before half-time. Uchegbulam won a free-kick right on the penalty area line, but Dover were back in numbers, and the winger’s dead-ball kick skimmed the crossbar. Then Camron Gbadebo – one of Borough early-season successes, and skipper for the night – hammered his header against the crossbar, and Dover were seriously wobbling.

Pemi Aderoja was winning some great headers, but without close enough support from his fellow attackers, and Pemi himself came closest to giving Borough the lead, his fierce volley drawing an outstanding save from veteran keeper Mitch Walker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was, as they say, déjà vu all over again. The half-time interval rushed up, and Eastbourne had nothing to show for their dominance and for some energetic, creative play. Amid the encircling gloom which seems to have closed in on Priory Lane, in these two successive defeats, they must take encouragement from the prospect of a bagful of goals – one of these days…

And wouldn’t you know it: just two minutes after half-time, with Borough defenders caught cold, Decarrey Sheriff – a Sports player under Mark Beard two years ago – powered a long ball forward which should have been dealt with. And a grateful George Nikaj slotted the free ball past Jamie Searle for 1-0.

There should have been ample time for Borough to respond, but it never happened. Dover strong-armed their way through the half, and the one Eastbourne player likeliest to create that crucial safe-breaking moment, George Alexander, managed just one decent effort before being substituted late on. Hang in there, George. Form is temporary, they say, but class is in the Alexander genes...

Three matches down, and 43 to play. Yes, we all know that the season is a marathon and not a sprint – but at the very least, Borough need to stay with the pack. Onwards on Saturday to Bath City, and the time-warp classic stadium which is Twerton Park. An old-fashioned smash and grab victory like Dover claimed at the same spot would be wonderful.