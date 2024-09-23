The defeat extends their winless run to four and leaves the Reds looking over their shoulders.

It’s still highly competive in the early League One table with Town no doubt confident they will have enough to survive.

So where will Crawley finish, and who is going down?

This is how a supercomputer – run on behalf of OLBG – thinks League One will finish.

How does the SuperComputer work?

The SuperComputer is a probability model, not determined by human predictions or bias. What happens is the SuperComputer estimates the outcome of each remaining fixture based on a team’s current strength (based on factors such as league position and form) and betting market odds.

The machine then simulates the remaining games in a season 1,000 times and constructs an average league table from the ensuing simulations, to rule out anomalous results.

1 . Birmingham City 94pts (+36) Photo: Getty Images

2 . Charlton Athletic 89pts (+25) Photo: Getty Images

3 . Huddersfield Town 85pts (+22) Photo: Getty Images