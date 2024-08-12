Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ever since Crawley Town beat Swindon Town 3-1 on New Year’s Day, they have not looked back.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s been an incredible and historic eight months so far for Crawley Town which has involved a first ever play-off campaign and a first ever trip to Wembley.

And on Saturday they beat Blackpool in the first game of their League One campaign. And that victory has put them joint second in an impressive table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was Scott Lindsey’s side’s 15th win of 2024 – the same amount as Leeds United and one better than Portsmouth, Derby and Wrexham.

The only team who have won more is Doncaster Rovers, who went on an incredible run to get in the League Two play-offs last seasons, only to lose to Crewe in the semi-finals.

Reds have been heavily tipped to go back down this season but had an impressive start with a 2-1 win over Blackpool on Saturday thanks to goals by Rushian Hepburn-Murphy and Armando Quitirna.