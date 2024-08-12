This is the table where Crawley Town are level with Leeds United and higher than Portsmouth and Wrexham
It’s been an incredible and historic eight months so far for Crawley Town which has involved a first ever play-off campaign and a first ever trip to Wembley.
And on Saturday they beat Blackpool in the first game of their League One campaign. And that victory has put them joint second in an impressive table.
It was Scott Lindsey’s side’s 15th win of 2024 – the same amount as Leeds United and one better than Portsmouth, Derby and Wrexham.
The only team who have won more is Doncaster Rovers, who went on an incredible run to get in the League Two play-offs last seasons, only to lose to Crewe in the semi-finals.
Reds have been heavily tipped to go back down this season but had an impressive start with a 2-1 win over Blackpool on Saturday thanks to goals by Rushian Hepburn-Murphy and Armando Quitirna.
