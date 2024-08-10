Crawley Town player ratings: 9s for fans favourite and defender, 8s for the rest as Reds beat Blackpool
Goals by Rushian Hepburn-Murphy and Junior Quitirna gave the the Reds a 2-0 half-time lead. Ashley Fletcher pulled one back but the Reds hung on to claim all three points.
Here are our player ratings from the game.
Jojo Wollacott 8 - Made a comfortable save early on which gave him confidence and looked to command his box.Only mistake when clearance was hit straight at Fletcher for visitor’s goal but redeemed himself with a good low save later. Booked.
Toby Mullarkey 8 - Won a lot of battles, along with Flint and Mukena, never gave the experienced Rhodes a sniff. Dominant in the air and saw a glancing header just go wide in attack. Always calm on the ball. Booked.
Josh Flint 9 - Make some great blocks and clearances. Comfortable on the ball. Passing was good. Kept dangerous looking CJ Hamilton quiet. Booked. Sponsors Man of the Match.
Max Anderson 8 - Always wanted the ball. Looked to turn defence to attack quickly. Replaced by Cameron Bragg.
Joy Mukena 8 - Playing in the centre of the back three with Conroy missing and led them well. Great block from Rhodes just after Reds had taken the lead.
Jay Williams 8 - Captain for the day - a typical Williams performance.
Armando Quitirna 8 - Looked lively and caused trouble when he ran at Seasiders’ defence. Did well with his goal. Replaced by Camara
Scott Malone 8 - Solid performance as right wing back. Good defensively. Booked
Ronan Darcy 9 - What an engine on him. Involved in everything good Crawley produced. Set up Quitirna for the second goal
Rushian Hepburn-Murphy 8 - Lovely finish to open Crawley’s account for the season and had a second ruled out. Ran hard all game before being replaced by Adeyemo.
Jeremy Kelly 8 - Superb ball to set up Hepburn-Murphy for opener. Showed his superb footwork on occasions
Subs
Cameron Bragg 7 - Replaced Anderson. Looked comfortable on the ball
Panutche Camara 7 - Replaced Quitirna. A couple of glimpses of what Crawley fans loved him for in previous stint. Should have scored.
Ade Adeyemo 7 - Replaced Hepburn-Murphy. A couple of promising runs and denied by Grimshaw.
Jack Roles 7 - Replaced Darcy.
