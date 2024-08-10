Crawley Town player ratings: 9s for fans favourite and defender, 8s for the rest as Reds beat Blackpool

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Crawley Town kicked off their League One campaign with a 2-1 win against Blackpool at the Broadfvield Stadium.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Goals by Rushian Hepburn-Murphy and Junior Quitirna gave the the Reds a 2-0 half-time lead. Ashley Fletcher pulled one back but the Reds hung on to claim all three points.

Here are our player ratings from the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jeremy Kelly | Picture Natalie Mayhew

Jojo Wollacott 8 - Made a comfortable save early on which gave him confidence and looked to command his box.Only mistake when clearance was hit straight at Fletcher for visitor’s goal but redeemed himself with a good low save later. Booked.

Toby Mullarkey 8 - Won a lot of battles, along with Flint and Mukena, never gave the experienced Rhodes a sniff. Dominant in the air and saw a glancing header just go wide in attack. Always calm on the ball. Booked.

Josh Flint 9 - Make some great blocks and clearances. Comfortable on the ball. Passing was good. Kept dangerous looking CJ Hamilton quiet. Booked. Sponsors Man of the Match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Max Anderson 8 - Always wanted the ball. Looked to turn defence to attack quickly. Replaced by Cameron Bragg.

Joy Mukena 8 - Playing in the centre of the back three with Conroy missing and led them well. Great block from Rhodes just after Reds had taken the lead.

Jay Williams 8 - Captain for the day - a typical Williams performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Armando Quitirna 8 - Looked lively and caused trouble when he ran at Seasiders’ defence. Did well with his goal. Replaced by Camara

Scott Malone 8 - Solid performance as right wing back. Good defensively. Booked

Ronan Darcy 9 - What an engine on him. Involved in everything good Crawley produced. Set up Quitirna for the second goal

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy 8 - Lovely finish to open Crawley’s account for the season and had a second ruled out. Ran hard all game before being replaced by Adeyemo.

Jeremy Kelly 8 - Superb ball to set up Hepburn-Murphy for opener. Showed his superb footwork on occasions

Subs

Cameron Bragg 7 - Replaced Anderson. Looked comfortable on the ball

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Panutche Camara 7 - Replaced Quitirna. A couple of glimpses of what Crawley fans loved him for in previous stint. Should have scored.

Ade Adeyemo 7 - Replaced Hepburn-Murphy. A couple of promising runs and denied by Grimshaw.

Jack Roles 7 - Replaced Darcy.