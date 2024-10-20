Thoughts of a Crawley Town lifelong fan

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

All the statistics were once again in our favour, bar the one that really counts.

More possession, more shots in general, more on target, more off target, less fouls committed but. rather strangely, more yellow cards gained.

I have absolutely no problem with the commitment shown by our players, as when Harry Forster equalised I was quite confident we would get a good result. Even when Reading retook the lead just before half time, I wasn’t unduly worried that we couldn’t get back into the game and get at least a draw.

This was backed up by the play being constantly in the Royals’ half up until they scored their third in the 65th minute.

From then on, although we had more chances, whatever we tried was unsuccessful and the game was finally killed off when they scored their fourth in the 73rd minute.

I know you only win a game when the ultimate statistic is in your favour, i.e. you score more goals than your opponents but if we look at the number of saves made by each keeper it clearly shows that we could have and should have drawn the match at least.

I think there is definitely a psychological problem with some of our players which hopefully will go away when we fluke a win when we might not deserve it by scoring off someone’s back side or through an own goal.

The support at Reading was, once again, superb in terms of numbers and, up until their third goal, also in volume. Even some of our most stalwart supporters were taking their flags down with five minutes to go and left the stadium before the six minutes added on time was announced.

The rest of us stayed until the final whistle, applauded the players for their efforts and told them to keep their heads up for future battles, which will only go our way if we stick at it; Town, Team Together.

What we must remember is that we were without Jay Williams and, in my opinion, our best defender Josh Flint because of suspensions and numerous other players who our media team hopefully will tell us about, as to their availability. Openness prevents damaging rumours circulating.

On the plus side though, Benjamin Tanimu came on late on in Saturday’s defeat and will hopefully strengthen our defence, and former Arsenal youngster Tyreece John-Jules, who hopefully will add to our goal scoring ability. He has joined us on a year's contract.

And so, to Tuesday (last night if you’re reading this on paper). Crawley Town 22nd in the League versus Lincoln City 7th in the Division having scored almost double our tally of goals in one less game and conceded half the number we have.

All I know is, a Devil must be considered stronger than an Imp, surely? Be there and help cheer the Red Devils to a good performance and a wonderful home victory.

Banker home win anyone? You never know.