Three Bridges beat Lewes to set up FA Cup tie with famous giantkillers Hereford

Action from Saturday's first game between Lewes and Three Bridges | Picture: James Boyes

Camron Lawson struck eight minutes before half-time and eight minutes into the second half to put Three Bridges of the Isthmian south east division on their way against Isthmian premier outfit Lewes, while Kieron Pamment added a third on the hour. Kevin Rivera – who had set up both Lawson’s goals – added a fourth five minutes later.

It sets up a home tie against Hereford – whose past FA Cup exploits get brought out of the vaults every year when the BBC show Ronnie Radford’s sensational goal that helped the then Southern League part-timers beat First Division Newcastle 51 seasons ago.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hereford – now in mid-table in National League North, two divisions above Three Bridges – will visit Sussex on Saturday, October 1 for what should be a great occasion. There’s only one round after the third qualifying stage before teams reach the first round proper.

Elsewhere, Horsham drew 2-2 at Wingate and Finchley in the Isthmian premier.

A Luca Cocoracchio own goal gave Wingate an early lead but Daniel Ajakaiye and Jack Mazzone struck to put the Hornets 2-1 up, only for Dernell Wynter to level it up.

In the Isthmian south east division it finished 1-1 in the Mid Sussex derby between Burgess Hill and Haywards Heath.

Lewis Finney put Hill ahead on the half-hour but Tom Collins saved a point for Heath midway through the second half. It is the Hillians’ first league point of the season but means they are still bottom.

It was also 1-1 between Littlehampton and Chichester City at The Sportsfield, with City’s Ethan Prichard cancelling out Joe Benn’s Town opener.

And to complete a trio of Sussex derby draws, it ended goalless between Lancing and Whitehawk.

In the SCFL premier division, Eastbourne United won 1-0 at home to Little Common, Crawley Down Gatwick won 2-0 at home to AFC Uckfield and Hassocks won 4-2 at Horsham YMCA.