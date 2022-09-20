Three Bridges beat Lewes to set up FA Cup tie with famous giantkillers Hereford
Three Bridges will welcome Hereford to town in the next round of the FA Cup after a remarkable 4-0 victory over higher-division Lewes.
Camron Lawson struck eight minutes before half-time and eight minutes into the second half to put Three Bridges of the Isthmian south east division on their way against Isthmian premier outfit Lewes, while Kieron Pamment added a third on the hour. Kevin Rivera – who had set up both Lawson’s goals – added a fourth five minutes later.
It sets up a home tie against Hereford – whose past FA Cup exploits get brought out of the vaults every year when the BBC show Ronnie Radford’s sensational goal that helped the then Southern League part-timers beat First Division Newcastle 51 seasons ago.
Hereford – now in mid-table in National League North, two divisions above Three Bridges – will visit Sussex on Saturday, October 1 for what should be a great occasion. There’s only one round after the third qualifying stage before teams reach the first round proper.
Elsewhere, Horsham drew 2-2 at Wingate and Finchley in the Isthmian premier.
A Luca Cocoracchio own goal gave Wingate an early lead but Daniel Ajakaiye and Jack Mazzone struck to put the Hornets 2-1 up, only for Dernell Wynter to level it up.
In the Isthmian south east division it finished 1-1 in the Mid Sussex derby between Burgess Hill and Haywards Heath.
Lewis Finney put Hill ahead on the half-hour but Tom Collins saved a point for Heath midway through the second half. It is the Hillians’ first league point of the season but means they are still bottom.
It was also 1-1 between Littlehampton and Chichester City at The Sportsfield, with City’s Ethan Prichard cancelling out Joe Benn’s Town opener.
And to complete a trio of Sussex derby draws, it ended goalless between Lancing and Whitehawk.
In the SCFL premier division, Eastbourne United won 1-0 at home to Little Common, Crawley Down Gatwick won 2-0 at home to AFC Uckfield and Hassocks won 4-2 at Horsham YMCA.
Midhurst won 4-1 at Alfold, Crowborough and Lingfield drew 1-1 and Peacehaven won 1-0 at home to Saltdean.