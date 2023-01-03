Edit Account-Sign Out
Action from Three Bridges' home clash with Burgess Hill Town in the Isthmian south east division

Three Bridges v Burgess Hill Town - the match in 14 pictures

There was nothing to choose between Three Bridges and Burgess Hill Town when the sides met in a new year derby in the Isthmian south east division.

By Steve Bone
2 hours ago

Defences were on top and both sides had to settle for a point, which keeps Bridges 15th in the table and the Hillians 11th. Read a match report here and see Eva Gilbert's match pictures on this page and the ones linked.

1. Three Bridges v Burgess Hill pictures by Eva Gilbert (3).jpg

Photo: Eva Gilbert

2. Three Bridges v Burgess Hill pictures by Eva Gilbert (7).jpg

Photo: Eva Gilbert

3. Three Bridges v Burgess Hill pictures by Eva Gilbert (4).jpg

Photo: Eva Gilbert

4. Three Bridges v Burgess Hill pictures by Eva Gilbert (9).jpg

Photo: Eva Gilbert

