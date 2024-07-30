Three more Crawley Town matches chosen for Sky Sports coverage
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Red Devils' clash with Reading at the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Saturday, October 19 has been pushed forward to a 12.30pm kick-off and will be shown live on Sky Sports+.
Scott Lindsey's side were due to take on Birmingham City at the Broadfield Stadium on Saturday, December 21.
This fixture has now been pushed to Monday, December 23, with kick-off scheduled for 8pm. This match has been selected for main coverage on Sky Sports Football.
Crawley's Boxing Day clash at Leyton Orient has also been moved. That match will now kick-off at 1pm, and will be shown live on Sky Sports+.
Ticket details for these fixtures will be released in due course.
The Reds’ League One curtain-raiser against Blackpool, trip to Burton Albion, and home clash with Bolton Wanderers have already been moved for television.
