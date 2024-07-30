Three more Crawley Town matches chosen for Sky Sports coverage

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Crawley Town have confirmed that three more Reds matches have been moved in the latest Sky Sports TV selections.

The Red Devils' clash with Reading at the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Saturday, October 19 has been pushed forward to a 12.30pm kick-off and will be shown live on Sky Sports+.

Scott Lindsey's side were due to take on Birmingham City at the Broadfield Stadium on Saturday, December 21.

This fixture has now been pushed to Monday, December 23, with kick-off scheduled for 8pm. This match has been selected for main coverage on Sky Sports Football.

Action from Crawley Town's pre-season friendly against Crystal Palace. Picture by Natalie Mayhew, ButterflyFootball

Crawley's Boxing Day clash at Leyton Orient has also been moved. That match will now kick-off at 1pm, and will be shown live on Sky Sports+.

Ticket details for these fixtures will be released in due course.