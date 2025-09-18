Three wins on trot take Eastbourne Town into top half
Jude Macdonald’s side have claimed a maxium nine points from matches against East Grinstead, Herne Bay and Broadbridge Heath since starting the season bt taking only one point from their first four matches.
Their only setback in the past couple of weeks has been an FA Trophy exit in a 1-0 loss at Harrow Borough.
At East Grinstead, a second half Lucas Rodrigues double gave Macdonald’s side the win while last Saturday, James Waters scored two – one a penalty – and Alfie Simmons scored to clinch a 3-1 home win over Herne Bay.
In midweek, Town won their latest Sussex derby, becoming the first side to beat Broadbridge Heath in the league with a 2-1 Saffrons success as Aaron Capon and Sonny Walsh were on target.
The victories leave Town eighth in the table – and only three points behind leaders AFC Croydon Athletic.
But they have no game this weekend and are next in action at home to Merstham a week tomorrow, September 27.
It’s been a week of losses for Eastbourne United – but only by fine margins.
They went down 1-0 to AFC Varndeanians on Saturday. On Wednesday night, Anthony Storey’s team drew 2-2 at Bexhill in the RUR Cup but lost 4-2 on penalties. They visit Bexhill in the league on Wednesday.