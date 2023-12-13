Time to stand up and be counted: Worthing boss knows team need to sharpen up to continue their success

Adam Hinshelwood reflected on another poor defensive day for Worthing and said: We must stand up and be counted.

The manager says he and his players must all take responsibility for too many points being dropped in matches in which they play well.

Four days after losing 4-0 at Weston, the Rebels conceded four more at home to St Albans last Saturday – though on this occasion, they scored four as well, goals from Kane Wills, Ollie Pearce (2) and Ricky Aguiar earning a point that moved them up to sixth in the table. See pictures by Mike Gunn from the 4-4 draw here.

That defence will need to be tighter as a key run of National South fixtures arrive to end Worthing’s 2023.

Worthing were among the goals against St Albans - but they let in as many as they scored | Picture: Mike Gunn

They host second-placed Maidstone on Saturday, go to 16th-placed Hemel on December 23 and welcome struggling Eastbourne to Woodside Road on Boxing Day.

And there’s good news and bad news about the squad. Striker Jake Robinson is fit and in contention to face Maidstone – but former Luton Town midfielder Glen Rae has decided to take a break from football.

Hinshelwood said he’d sat down for a chat with Rae who’d tolf him he was not focused enough on football at present and needed to step away. The manager said the door would be open for a return for Rae if and when he decided the time was right.

Talking after last Saturday’s 4-4 draw with St Albans, Hinshelwood said: “We went 2-0 down and responded well and got 4-3 up but you just know we need to score another goal with the personnel we have at the club. It’s a sorry state of affairs. You can’t score five goals at home each week to get three points.

"We’ve got to look at it and I’ve got to look at myself. I take a lot of the blame and criticism for how we play. Conceding eight in two games is not good enough. I think we created more than enough chances to win two games. We put great balls into the box and had great opportunities.

"We showed a lot of character and endeavour to keep going and get back in the game but while it was entertaining for a neutral, being a manager it was tough to watch.”

Hinshelwood said St Albans’ two early goals were down to two mistakes. “It’s becoming a common theme... we have to learn from mistakes and we don’t seem to be doing that – and when you’re not doing that you have to look at things.

"How long do you go on watching that when things have to change?

"For how well we’ve played in the past two games, to get only a point is the sad state of affairs we are in.