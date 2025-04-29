Title dream is over – but play-offs offer Worthing next best prize as Maidstone visit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The National South title is gone – and now Worthing must forget it and focus on trying to win promotion by the other available route: starting by beating Maidstone in Wednesday night’s ‘eliminator’ at a sold-out Woodside Road.

Sadly for them, no other side in the top six did slip up – including Truro City, who suffered no last-day nerves as they beat St Albans 5-2 to claim the title and the only automatic promotion spot.

Results left Worthing fourth – two points shy of the title – so attention now turns to the play-offs.

Worthing got among the goals at Enfield - and will hope their shooting boots are still on when Maidstone visit on Wednesday night | Picture: Kyle Hemsley

Boss Chris Agutter said they were relishing the chance to host Maidstone, with the winners going to Eastbourne Borough for this Sunday’s semi-final.

Maidstone finished seventh and won 2-0 at Woodside in October – before Worthing took revenge with a 2-1 win at Maidstone in January.

Worthing have a good home record – they won 14 and drew six of their 23 league games but Agutter knows the Stones will also be up for the chance to progress.

"We will approach it in the same way we always do and look to play our normal game. Win, lose or draw, we want to look back and say we tried to do it our way – there’d be no point changing our ways now,” he said.

"We lost to Maidstone at home but were a completely different team by the time we went there and won. The team evolved a lot over the season.”

Agutter said they could be proud of the league campaign and he said when the dust settled on the 2024-25 season, he hoped everyone would see how much they’d achieved.

"We’ve won more games and got more points than any other Worthing side, gone further in the FA Trophy and got to the first round of the FA Cup, all after losing people who have been leading their new team’s National League Premier title push.

"It was a strange feeling at Enfield on Saturday. We were excellent and made sure we won in case others slipped up. But we all knew early on Truro were on course to finish first.

"As a manager I will take a lot of time looking at what we could have done differently or better to make a difference between finishing first and fourth.

"The games I particularly look back to were St Albans and Torquay at home. We conceded late equalisers in both and those points were vital. But whatever happens in the play-offs I must give the players massive credit.

"Some were here before me and have coped superbly with the new regime; others have come in and got right on board with what we’ve wanted to do.

"We’ve been among a lot of full-time teams at the top of the table … and part-time Worthing haven’t done badly against them.”

Worthing are without suspended pair Aarran Racine and Sam Beard for the Maidstone tie – and both have one more match to sit out. Worthing appealed against Racine’s red card at Eastbourne but it was not overturned.

And Agutter said Danny Cashman’s hamstring injury had seemingly ended his season early.