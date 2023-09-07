'Toughest test' - Crawley Town ready for a difficult game against Newport County

Scott Lindsey believes Newport County could be his Crawley Town side’s toughest test so far this season.

Graham Coughlin’s men have started the season well and are currently sixth having lost only one of their first six league games. You can watch Scott’s full press conference above

“It’s a game were looking forward to.” said Lindsey. “It’s a tough opposition, Graham [Coughlan]’s got them really at it. This will be, probably, our toughest test.”Although Lindsey thinks the game will be a difficult one for his team, he still has belief in the quality of his side. His team are coming off the back of a victory against League One Charlton Athletic in the Football League cup.

“Tuesday night was a brilliant, brilliant performance.”

The Red’s put in a resilient performance and took the lead in the last ten minutes thanks to Rafiq Khaleel.

Looking forward again to Saturday, Lindsey mentioned: “We like to be at home.”

In terms of Newport’s play style, Lindsey was very complimentary: “They will be aggressive. A lot of chaos in the middle of the pitch. They have a lot of bodies in the middle of the pitch and they want to fight for every ball that lands. They’re all out and ready to win every game.”

He insisted Crawley simply need to play their own game, which we’ve seen work for them frequently this season.

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey is looking forward to a tough home tie against Newport County. Picture: Eva Gilbert

“We’ve got to try and play our way and pick passes.”

In terms of the condition of the squad, Lindsey had two bits of positive news: “Kellen [Gordon] trained today for the first time, in terms of with the ball. He got out and played some football.”

Gordon won’t be fit for Saturday’s clash with Newport, but the good news is he can be expected to line up for Crawley Town again soon enough.