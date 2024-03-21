Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Reds and Rovers are two of the form sides in League Two. Lindsey’s side have won five and drawn two of their last eight games while Tranmere have beaten title chasers Wrexham and Mansfield Town in the last two games.

Crawley won the reverse fixture at the Broadfield Stadium 3-2 in September thanks to an added time Klaidi Lolos winner. That was Tranmere boss Nigel Adkins’ first game in charge and Lindsey believes they are a different side now.

He said: “They are going well at the moment. They have had some really good results. They beat Wrexham last week and Mansfield Town the week before that, arguably two of the best sides in the division.

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey after the draw with Stockport on Monday | Picture: Eva Gilbert

“Nigel’s got them working really hard as a team. You can tell when you watch them play. They work really hard for one another but also work hard for the manager.

“They have a real togetherness under Nigel. They look more of a team now than they did before. And they are very organised. You don’t go to Wrexham and win 1-0 if you are not organised, you don’t beat Mansfield if you are not organised.

“Nigel’s really got them at it. They have got some real attacking threats. Luke Norris is a handful up top, Connor Jennings plays just off him and Rob Apter wide right has been good for them. They have got some good defenders in Josef Yarney and Jordan Turnbull.”

And the Reds boss thinks they might even be underachieving. “When you look at their position in the table it probably doesn’t do them any justice at all,” he said.

“They should be further up the table than they are and they probably will be come the end of the season."

Looking at the table, Crawley are in pole position for a play-off spot with their games in hand and Lindsey is excited by what this season could bring.

He said: “Nine games to go and we are talking about the play-offs, I think it’s great. There’s a real purpose behind what we are doing.

“When you are around the training ground, the lads have unbelievable belief now. Apart from me, it probably hasn’t been there as much as it is now and I have been the one who believes in them more than they believe in themselves.

“But now they are really feeling it. Some are talking on a really positive note and I want that.”

There are other big games in the play-off race this weekend with Crewe v AFC Wimbledon, Stockport v MK Dons and Morecambe v Gillingham.

We asked how long after the game will it take for Lindsey to look at those results? “Two minutes,” he said.

One player definitely missing from the game will be Jay Williams, who is on international duty with St Kitts & Nevis. Liam Kelly, Ben Gladwin and Dion Conory are all out injured as well.

Lindsey said: “We have kept everyone fresh and part of the team and the players who have come have really taken it in. The players mentioned are all big players and we want them back as soon as possible, but we are really happy with the way we are playing without them and long may that continue.”

And on Williams, Lindsey said: “I am really proud of Jay. Hhe was playing for Banbury United this time last season.

“For him to come in and take on the information he has taken on, to go out there and execute it in the manner he does and to be a real leader.

“He’s improved his game in terms of his character. There was times where he wanted to pick too many fights and think he has settled down and become really professional with that which I am really pleased.