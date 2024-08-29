Transfer Deadline Day: Crawley Town boss gives brief update as Reds look to add to squad before window shuts
We saw eight players released at the end of the season and then one-by-one the heroes of last year’s promotion-winning squad left. Nick Tsaroulla, Adam Campbell, Will Wright, Danilo Orsi, Corey Addai, Klaidi Lolos, Liam Kelly and Kellan Gordon all left for pastures new.
But we also saw 18 players join the club as Scott Lindsey was once again asked to rebuild his squad to take on League One.
And we can expect at least one more addition to the squad before the Transfer Deadline Day window shuts tomorrow (Friday, August 20).
Speaking at the Barnsley press conference Lindsey said: “I can’t confirm as of yet, but we should be making an announcement probably today if not tomorrow. There’s definitely one and potentially another.”
The Crawley Zone(P) (@Thecrawleyzone) posted on X: “TRANSFER NEWS Crawley town have outbid MK Dons for league one striker Will Swan Thoughts Crawley Fans.”
Last week Lindsey was hoping to bring in a defender to ‘thicken’ numbers in that area with Dion Conroy out injured.
