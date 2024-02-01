Transfer Deadline Day: Huddersfield Town defender joins Crawley Town on loan
The 22-year-old is a product of the Youth Academy at the Terriers, having signed for the Yorkshire-based side in 2018. He turned professional at the club in August 2019 when he was offered a two-year deal.
Mustapha made his Huddersfield debut in the January of 2021 during an Emirates FA Cup clash against Plymouth Argyle. Later that season, Olagunju was rewarded with a three-year contract, keeping him at the Kirklees Stadium until the summer of 2024. Olagunju has also made several appearances for the Huddersfield B side.
During his time with the Terriers, Mustapha has enjoyed loan spells with Tadcaster Albion, Welling United and Port Vale. More recently, Olagunju was on loan at Ebbsfleet, where he made nine appearances.