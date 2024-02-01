Transfer Deadline Day: Huddersfield Town defender joins Crawley Town on loan

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 22-year-old is a product of the Youth Academy at the Terriers, having signed for the Yorkshire-based side in 2018. He turned professional at the club in August 2019 when he was offered a two-year deal.

SEE ALSO Crawley Town sign former Colorado Rapids and San Francisco City midfielder

Mustapha made his Huddersfield debut in the January of 2021 during an Emirates FA Cup clash against Plymouth Argyle. Later that season, Olagunju was rewarded with a three-year contract, keeping him at the Kirklees Stadium until the summer of 2024. Olagunju has also made several appearances for the Huddersfield B side.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad