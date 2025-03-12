'Transparency, accountability, and open communication are vital' - Crawley Town supporters group call on club to facilitate meeting after West Stand incident

The Crawley Town Supporters Alliance (CTSA) has called on the club’s leadership to facilitate a meeting between club official Tobias Phoenix and a season ticket holder following an incident in the West Stand during the Cambridge United defeat on Saturday March 1.

Reds lost 2-0 in what was a huge relegation battle with the Us and after the second goal went in there was a reported confrontation in the West Stand between a fan and Sporting Director Phoenix.

The CTSA said in an effort to clear up any confusion surrounding the event and allow all parties to move on, they have been supporting the affected supporter in arranging a meeting with Phoenix. The CTSA said The season ticket holder reached out to club chairman Preston Johnson and vice chairman Ben Levin on Wednesday, March 5, offering four possible dates to meet and resolve the situation. Despite this proactive approach, the club’s leadership has yet to act on the request, the CTSA said.

And in a statement, the CTSA outlined their concerns regarding the incident. They said: ““After the incident in the West Stand on Saturday 1st March 2025 between Crawley Town FC’s Tobias Phoenix and a season ticket holder, the Crawley Town Supporters Alliance (CTSA) have been supporting the CTFC supporter to arrange a meeting with Tobias to clear up any confusion around the incident that took place so all parties can move on from the situation.

The West Stand at the Broadfield Stadium | Picture: Mark Dunford

“The season ticket holder emailed club chairman Preston Johnson and vice chairman Ben Levin on Wednesday, 5th March offering four dates he was available to meet with Tobias to resolve the situation. However, despite this effort, the club’s leadership team have yet to facilitate the requested meeting.

“Ben Levin has publicly stated that the club’s internal investigation of the incident concluded that Tobias was simply asking the supporter for a conversation.

“Yet, Tobias’ apparent unwillingness to meet raises serious doubts about this version of events. It also brings into question whether the perspective of the supporters in the West Stand who witnessed the incident and believe Tobias’ behaviour was intimidating and aggressive is, in fact, the more accurate account.

“This situation highlights yet another failure of the club’s leadership team to effectively manage key issues and maintain transparency. Furthermore, it calls into question the integrity of the club’s internal investigation, as it appears both individuals directly involved in the incident were not consulted.

“The CTSA remains hopeful that, despite a week passing since the initial request, the club will act in good faith and arrange a meeting to resolve this matter. Transparency, accountability, and open communication are vital in ensuring trust between the club and its supporters.”

We have approached Crawley Tow for a response to the statement.