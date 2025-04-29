Two Crawley Town stars named in League One team of the day after impressive Northampton Town display

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford

Senior editor

Published 29th Apr 2025, 11:42 BST
Two Crawley Town stars were named in a League One team of the day after the impressive 3-0 win over Northampton Town on Saturday.

The Reds gave themselves a fighting chance of a survival with the victory – although they could be relegated on Tuesday night if Burton avoid to defeat to Wigan.

But they finished off their home schedule with a superb performance. Rushian Hepburn-Murphy, Jeremy Kelly and Kamari Doyle scored the goals to secure the win in front of a crowd of 5,105.

And it was the first two scorers – Hepburn-Murphy and Kelly – who were selected in The Football League Paper’s League One team of the day.

After the game, Kelly was also named Crawley Observer Crawley Town Player of the Year for having the best player rating average over the course of the season.

If Wigan beat Burton by a big margin tonight, Reds go into the final day hoping Charlton give the Brewers a big hammering while Scott Lindsey’s men do the same to Shrewsbury, turning round a 12-goal swing in goial difference.

