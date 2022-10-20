Roffey 1 Horsham YMCA 5

Sussex Senior Cup R1

Visiting neighbouring Roffey’s attractive tree-lined Chennells Brook ground, Horsham YMCA overwhelmed their battling hosts with three late goals after a close first half.

YM attacked from the off with Ben Bacon, Tom Tolfrey and Josh Neathey all testing the Roffey defence, but Roffey were pressing, too – earning three corners, the third of which was booted off the line just before YM keeper Aaron Jeal had to dive full stretch to keep Roffey at bay.

YM were not to be denied, Neathey latching on to a palmed save to head YM into the lead in the 25th minute. Six minutes later Sam Henderson broke through to double YM’s advantage with a cool strike into the bottom corner.

With half-time beckoning, Roffey reduced the deficit when Leon Khan’s effort was deflected home.

The score remained 1-2 until the 69th minute when Neathey netted a rebound. Two excellent saves by Roffey’s Jacob Bennett followed, but, after another YM corner a breakaway was scrambled out to Tolfrey, who made no mistake.

YMCA in recent action

In the dying moments, a cross from the right found Bacon’s head for Roffey to claim the 5-1 victory.

Disappointed Roffey manager Terry Eames said: “It’s no secret we’ve been struggling having lost players, but our young side has started scoring and I can’t fault their commitment.”

YM manager Dean Carden said: “With derbies form goes out of the window – we had a few back from injuries, enabling me to make some changes. It was close in the first half, but its great to get through in the cup, and I want this to be a turning point for us to re-boot our season.”

MARTIN READ

Mixed week for YMCA

On Saturday Horsham YMCA notched their first league win for over a month, beating AFC Varndeanians 2-0 at the Withdean Stadium.

But they were disappointed to lose 4-1 at their Gorings Mead home against visiting Crawley Down Gatwick on Tuesday.

In a very lively start opportunities were created at both ends, but the visitors scored first – in the sixth minute – through Sammy Clements.

Constant Crawley pressure earned six first half corners while Oli Lesley found the bottom corner of the net to double the lead.

YM responded with the goal of the match - Dean Lovegrove’s superb pinpoint header from a free kick - only for Clements to promptly score again. Then, when Leslie was floored on the edge of the box, Clements stepped up to the spot to clinch his third.

YM kept running with Stan Berry and 16-year-old sub Zach Jeanes both within a whisker of reducing the deficit.

YM assistant manager Andy Howard said: “We put up more fight in the second half, but they started the game fast and furiously, and we need to learn how to adapt to different styles of play.”

YM host Arundel in the RUR Cup next Tuesday.

Broadbridge Heath 3 Loxwood 0

SCFL premier

A home win over Loxwood put the Bears a point clear at the top of the premier table.

Heath came into the game in good form and hoping to extend their unbeaten record in league matches to eight games. Starting on the front foot the Bears almost took the lead in the 10th minute when Sam Lemon broke away down the right flank, played the ball into Alex Barbary running in at the near post and his first time shot was well saved by former Heath keeper Fraser Trigwell.

The pressure continue and five minutes later a long Matt Penfold ball down the right channel was chased by Lewis Croal who cut inside and drilled a low right foot shot into the bottom left corner to give the Bears the lead.

Six minutes later it was 2-0, Charlie Weller received the ball inside his own half and played a diagonal Hollywood pass from 50 yards to send Lemon away down the right flank, the Loxwood left fullback intercepted and played the ball back to Trigwell but the Loxwood keeper got his clearance all wrong and sliced his attempted kick of the ball off the side of his right boot into his own goal, 2-0 to the Bears who went on to dominate the remainder of the half only being denied by some excellent goalkeeping by Trigwell making up for his earlier mistake, even saving a penalty just before the break when Barbary was fouled in the box, Croal stepped up to drill the spot kick straight down the middle but Trigwell saved low to his right to deny the Heath striker his second of the match.

The second half continued in a similar pattern as the first, Heath creating a lot of chances but missing that clinical finish to kill off the game.

The Loxwood players frustration started to show with the Match Referee giving a series of free kicks to the Bears and showing visiting players a flurry of yellow cards; with 15 minutes remaining the Magpies hopes of a recovery were dashed when Sam Fildes picked up his second yellow of the match and they were down to 10.

A couple of minutes later and Heath finally scored that killer third goal when Ben Cooksley split the defence with a through ball that allowed Lemon to run through on goal and as Trigwell came rushing off his line, the Heath striker chipped the ball over his head for the easiest of goals.

In the closing minutes of the game Loxwood’s Adrian Todd was shown his second yellow of the match and the visitors were down to nine, no further chances came to either side as the game fizzled out but a good win and three points for the Bears.

Boss Chris Simmons said: “It wasn’t a great performance from us but again we looked really solid at the back and created enough chances to win the game comfortably.”

MoM was ex-Loxwood player Matt Penfold

BBH: Matthews, Frankland, Chesworth, Weller (Waddingham 85), Sim, Brackpool, Evans (Parmiter 60), Penfold, Barbary (Carvalho 75), Croal (Cooksley), Lemon (Blake 79).

JUNIORS

Roffey Robins Atletico under-14s recovered from being 4-1 down to beat Chailey and Newick Colts 5-4.