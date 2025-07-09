Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey praised Three Bridges following their pre-season game at Jubilee Field.

The friendly is a permanent fixture in the pre-season schedule but this is the first time Reds have played them on the new 3G pitch the Isthmian South East side had installed.

Reds trained at the venue towards the end of last season but this was their first time playing a game on the new pitch.

In front of an impressive crowd, Lindsey’s men dominated and won 5-0 against a spirited and determined Bridges side, managed by Jamie Crellin.

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey was all smiles at Three Bridges | Picture: Grant Mansfield/Mansfield Media

And after the game, the Reds boss was full of praise for their non-league neighbours. "Unbelievable,” he said. “It's brilliant here and it was a proper game, wasn't it? The facilities are amazing.

“I love Three Bridges, I think the people here, the staff, even the people behind the bar are lovely, everyone's really, really nice here.

"We trained here a lot at the end of last season and they're our friendly neighbours. “We really respect three bridges and they're a great club.”

And on the game he said: “I thought they gave us a good game tonight. I know the scoreline probably wouldn't suggest that, but they did. There were some moments where they they could have hurt us more. I thought it was a good game of football and we were really respectful to them. So thank you, Three Bridges.”