Tommy Willard, debut-making loan recruit from Aldershot, put the Reds ahead just before the break and Ollie Pearce’s second half double wrapped up a 3-0 win.

It keeps Worthing firmly on course for a home play-off semi-final.

Hinshelwood was delighted at his side’s fourth win in a five-game unbeaten streak but reiterated that there was a long way to go and they had to maintain present standards – starting at home to bottom side Dover on Saturday.

Celebrations for Worthing at Aveley - where a 1-0 extended their unbeaten run | Picture: Mike Gunn

He said: “It was an unbelievable away performance at a really difficult place to go. We controlled a lot of the first half but were a bit wasteful in the final third then got a goal from Tommy, who was excellent on debut, just before half-time.

"Second half we played well too – we knew they were a team who’d had two straight promotions and were used to winning so would be a threat, but we dealt with it, then went on to score two more.”

Hinshelwood said the confidence and momentum that stemmed from a winning run was now a factor in their play and the aim was to continue building on it.

Some will look at Dover’s visit as a home banker but the manager said: “No game is straightforward, they will come and try to make it difficult for us. But hopefully we’ll have another big home crowd and we can impose our authority.”

The ten-point gap between Worthing and eighth is the same as the divide between them and leaders Yeovil. But after the Somerset side fell to a rare loss at Maidstone, Hinshelwood insisted that gap was not in their thoughts.

He has Kane Wills back from work commitments and hopes to have defender Joe Rye (hamstrig) and striker Greg Luer (groin) available next week.