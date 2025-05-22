Dean Cox feels he has ‘unfinished business’ at Lancing – and is looking forward to helping them rise again after a season that ended in relegation from the Isthmian League.

The former Leyton Orient, Brighton and Crawley winger is back in management after being named successor to Billy Wood at Culver Road.

Cox’s first task is to assemble a squad capable of pushing for promotion back to step four from the Southern Combination Premier Division after a disastrous season for Lancing in which they got through three managers and finished bottom.

Dean Cox in his previous spell at Lancing | Picture: Chris Neal

Cox’s first management job was at Lancing but he cut it short to move to Burgess Hill, where things did not work out for him.

He told us: “I’ve been out of the game for a while but when the Lancing job came up again, I was keen to apply and I’m delighted to get the job.

“I’m local and I’m passionate about Lancing and looking forward to the challenge. It will be a busy summer getting ready for the season.”

Cox felt he did well in his last spell at Lancing and admitted to some regret at leaving for the Hillians. “I was sold the dream but the grass isn’t always greener. So I do feel it’s unfinished business at Lancing.”

Cox warned the SCFL Premier would be tricky for the Lancers, saying there’d be a number of clubs with bigger budgets.

He will name his backroom team soon and said: “I’m looking forward to meeting the fans again and getting on with the job. It’s a great club and we need to bring stability and success.”