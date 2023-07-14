Hastings boss Paul Barnes says he’s never seen a new squad bond as quickly as his United players have.

The new man in charge at the Pilot Field has assembled a squad with half a dozen new faces after numerous members of last season’s squad followed boss Gary Elphick out of the door.

They played their first game a week ago – losing 2-0 in a useful workout away to a Bromley XI – are are in action again tomorrow at Ramsgate and on Tuesday at Eastbourne Town.

They’ve had several training sessions too and Barnes is delighted with progress as next month’s start of the Isthmian premier season looms large.

New recruit Tyler Christian-Law leads the way at Hastings United training | Picture: HUFC

"There’s a great spirit among the players,” Barnes told us.

"I’ve not seen a group so together and with such a strong bond in such a short space of time, which obviously bodes well.

"Players don’t always enjoy pre-season but the boys are looking forward to the games ahead.”

Barnes said the players on duty at Bromley lasr Thursday night were a mix of expected first-team regulars, academy boys and trialists.

A similar mixture will be seen at Ramsgate as Barnes and assistant Craig Stone start to mould the squad into one they feel can do well in 2023-24.