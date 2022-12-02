'Very soon' - Crawley Town striker predicts former boss will have no problem getting another job

Reds announced their interim manager Young, had left the club with immediate effect last Sunday after they instead chose to appoint Matthew Etherington as Kevin Betsy’s permanent successor.
In seven league games, Young had guided the club four points clear of the relegation zone from bottom of the table. Despite looking to be the favourite for the job, the former Reds player himself wasn’t appointed after his second interim stint this year.
“It’s never nice to see someone lose their job,” said Crawley’s striker Tom Nichols on Young. “(Lewis) Young is a really good man, a great coach and I’ve got a lot of respect for him.
“He did really well to steady the ship since we were bottom of the league when he took over. I won’t be surprised to see him in a job very soon as a very good, young manager.”
Etherington is Crawley’s third manager this season under the clubs’ new owners, WAGMI United. Whilst having to adapt to new systems throughout the campaign, Nichols said, “It’s obviously not ideal when you’re constantly changing philosophies and styles every so often because continuity is key. Hopefully now, we can build for the future.”
Simon Davies has joined Etherington as Crawley’s new assistant manager who once scored in the Europa League final for Fulham. Whilst Etherington himself, played for the likes of Peterborough United, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United and Stoke City.
“Yeah, they’ve had great careers,” said Nichols on his new coaches. “They’re top-level professionals that’ve played at the highest level. Everyone knows who they’re for sure so they’ve got the knowledge that they can pass on to the rest of the boys.”
Nichols will hopefully play his 20th league game for Crawley on Saturday whilst at home to Swindon Town.
