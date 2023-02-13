Edit Account-Sign Out
Veteran Crawley Town defender joins National League outfit on loan until end of the season

Crawley Town have confirmed that defender Tony Craig has joined National League side Dorking Wanderers on loan until the end of the season.

By Matt Pole
1 hour ago
Updated 13th Feb 2023, 1:03pm

The 37-year-old joined the club at the start of the 2020/21 season and went on to make over 100 appearances for the club over the next three seasons.

As well as hitting a century for the Red Devils, Craig also hit a landmark 750 career appearances earlier this season.

The veteran defender had been one of the main talking points this January after he, along with midfielder Jake Hessenthaler and former Crawley skipper George Francomb, were left out of matchday squads.

There was lots of speculation about their absences with owners WAGMI United remaining tight-lipped and citing ‘sensitive legal issues’ as the reason for their silence on the situation.

Hessenthaler, who joined Woking on loan, and Francomb, who was released, both left the club on transfer deadline day.

