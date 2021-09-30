Veteran Ken helps England beat Wales to win NHS Challenge Trophy

The trophy is presented by Beryl Beel

Pollock, from Pevensey Bay, featured in the Eastbourne Herald a fortnight ago, played at centre-half in a game that created national media interest.

He said: “There were articles in The Sun, the Daily Mirror, the Eastbourne Herald (of course!) as well as interviews on talkSport, BBC Five Live, with Adrian Chiles, and BBC Breakfast via BBC News Channel, plus Dermot Gallagher and Jim Rosenthal talked about it on Sky.”

England beat Wales 3-0 with goals by Jim Ellis and Rob Beel (2).

Ken Pollock and his England team with the trophy

Played on the Wembley size indoor pitch at St George’s Park, the game proved a compelling battle with both teams playing pass and move football with the England team in particular playing a very high defensive line.

Pollock said: “This had the effect of compacting the midfield and forcing much of the play into the Welsh half.

“The Welsh counter attacking football created a number of opportunities but the English press meant eventually chances were taken which finally resulted in their 3-0 win.

The game was live streamed and talkSport were keeping listeners up to date with the score.

The game can still be seen on YouTube – search for ‘NHS Challenge Trophy’.

Beryl Beel, 40 years an NHS worker, presented the trophy and Dermot Gallagher, the now-retired Premiership referee, was lead official.,