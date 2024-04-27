Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scott Lindsey’s men needed to beat Grimsby – which they did – and hope that at least one of the three sides ahead of them in fifth, sixth and seventh places in the table at the start of the afternoon slipped up. And Barrow did.

Goals from Danilo Orsi and Klaidi Lolos in the first half gave the Reds the victory they needed, while Barrow could only draw 1-1 at home to Mansfield, and Crewe drew 1-1 at Colchester – meaning Crawley ended in sixth place.

That gives them a two-legged play-off semi-final against MK Dons in the week beginning May 6 – the home first leg is at 3pm on the Monday, the second leg at Stadium MK at 8pm on Thursday. Doncaster, who drew 2-2 at Gillingham to miss out on an 11th straight win, finish fifth and will face Crewe in the other semi-final.

Grimsby had the first big chance of the game when Will Wright’s poor pass was intercepted by a Grimsby player, and eventually the ball and up at the back post with 18-year-old Cameron Gardner meeting it, but the debutant managed to fire it over from three yards out.

At the other end, Crawley had their first chance through Adam Campbell, who made a driving run into the Grimsby half but his shot missed the target.

Crawley Town's Danilo Orsi celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 to Crawley | Pictures: James Boardman / Stephen Lawrence / Telephoto Images

The away side still looked like a threat, and almost created a chance after Ade Adeyemo was dispossessed by Denver Hume, whose shot was blocked by Jay Williams.

League Two play-off details

Semi-final first legs

Crawley vs MK Dons (3pm) - Monday May 6

Crawley Town's Klaidi Lolos celebrates making it 2-0 | Pictures: James Boardman / Stephen Lawrence / Telephoto Images

Crewe vs Doncaster (5.30pm) - Monday May 6

Semi-final second legs

MK Dons vs Crawley (8pm) - Thursday May 9

Doncaster vs Crewe (8pm) - Friday May 10

Crawley fans watch things unfold | Picture: James Boardman / Stephen Lawrence / Telephoto Images

Final

Sunday May 19 (1pm)

Then the ground erupted when news came in that Mansfield were beating Crawley’s play-off rivals Barrow.

Grimsby squandered another chance 20 minutes into the game as captain Kieran Green’s header from two yards out didn’t go in – before Charles Vernam’s long shot was comfortably saved by Crawley No1 Corey Addai.

After those Mariners’ chances, Crawley took the lead in the 24th minute through top goalscorer Orsi, who took the ball down in the box and poked it past Jake Eastwood to put the home team in front.

The home team almost made it two with defender Wright firing in a free kick but it was met by Eastwood’s fabulous save as he tipped the ball away.

The Reds did make it two with ten minutes of the half left through Lolos, who charged into the box after winning the ball in the middle of the pitch and fired it into the bottom right-hand corner.

In the second half, with Grimsby looking to get back into the game, they had the first chance, with Hume having received the ball on the edge of the box – but his effort sailed over the bar.

Adeyemo caused a lot of havoc down the right and almost created a golden opportunity but his pass across goal could not find a player in red as it was cleared for a corner.

For the majority of the second half, it was very routine, with the home team sitting deeper with the knowledge that results were going their way, as they controlled the game and let Grimsby have more of the ball.

Crawley’s first attempt of the second half came from Lolos, who started the move with a driving run into the Marriners’ half, and eventually got it back 25 yards away from goal, but his shot went straight at Eastwood who made a comfortable save.

It was still a nervous affair for the fans, but Crawley comfortably saw out the game.

As the whistle blew at the Broadfield Stadium, the fans knew the result of Barrow’s game was the key one and their draw confirmed seventh spot for the Reds. Fans stormed the pitch in celebration as the players ran for cover before coming out into the stand with boss Lindsey to celebrate with supporters.

They are now two games away from Wembley, with MK Dons standing in their way of a trip to the Arch.