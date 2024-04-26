'Nice pressure' - Crawley Town midfielder looking forward to final day drama

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 28-year-old, who has registered nine assists in Sky Bet League Two so far this season, said that he and his teammates are relishing the challenge to make the play-offs this season. The Reds need to win and hope one of Crewe, Doncaster or Barrow slip up on the final day.

Being one of Crawley’s top performers this season despite injuries, Kelly and his teammates should be proud regardless of what occurs tomorrow especially considering that Crawley were relegation favourites at the start of the season.

He said: “I think if you would’ve told all of us 45 games ago that we are one win away really from making the play-offs we would’ve taken it and in and around it thinks they deserve it as well and the work we (have) put in from the staff to the players to everyone really.

Crawley Town midfielder Liam Kelly | Picture: Eva Gilbert

“From the outside it’s probably not expected to be there but it’s a nice pressure to have as a squad.

“It’s a different type of pressure that we are under, but I think the pressure comes from within the group because we know how good we are.”

The perfect scenario for the West Sussex club could see them rise as high as fifth, which in context is an outstanding achievement given the precarious situation of the club last season as Crawley teetered with relegation.

Despite this, Kelly believes that it is important to stay focused to give Crawley the best chance of winning as he said: “I think as a squad it is quite simple on what we have got to do.

“I think we know that we have to win now, and we can't really help other results we have got to focus on ourselves and that's the only thing that we can affect is our game and our result so that's all what we have got to do."

Speaking about his season from a personal perspective and his injuries he said: “It was frustrating for me but again I think the lads were unbelievable through that time.

“I think we went on a run of four or five so it was a lot easier watching and then coming back into it was nice as well but yeah as a player you want to play as many games as you can really and it's nice to be back out there."

