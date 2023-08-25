The 19-year-old secured a two-year deal with the League Two outfit after training with them throughout the summer.

His only appearance so far for the Red Devils came in the EFL Cup defeat at Exeter City earlier this month.

Fish was a product of the Leyton Orient Academy and signed his first professional contract at Brisbane Road in 2022.

Crawley Town striker Sonny Fish (far left) has joined National League South outfit Worthing FC on a short-term loan agreement. Picture courtesy of Crawley Town FC

He spent some time on loan with Bowers & Pitsea in the Isthmian Premier last season, scoring three times in 14 appearances.

With Greg Luer sidelined through injury and Jake Robinson still nursing his way back from a long lay off, the Welsh under-18 international arrives on a one-month deal to provide manager Adam Hinshelwood with another attacking option.

Hinshelwood said: “[It gives us] a bit more fire power for us in the forward areas.

“He’s a lad that has recently signed at Crawley and they want him to get out and get minutes, and it seemed like a good fit.

“We know his agent well. It’s the same agent as Josh Chambers and he was obviously delighted with the loan move he got last year, so he was quite keen to place him with us.

“We’re delighted to have that kind of relationship, and hopefully we can see the best of him [and] get him some minutes.

“It’s just for a month so I’m sure he’ll be eager to impress and show what he can do. That will feed back to his parent club, that he’s doing well, and he’ll want to be in and around that.

“He’s started for them in one of the cup games already, so he’s going to come in fully fit, raring to go, and we’re looking forward to welcoming him in a Worthing shirt.”