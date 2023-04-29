Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Body found in reservoir was murdered Marelle Sturrock’s fiancé
13 hours ago Jeff Stelling leaving Sky Sports after 30 years with Soccer Saturday
18 hours ago How to apply for free flight tickets to Hong Kong this summer
19 hours ago More acts announced for King Charles’ Coronation Concert
1 day ago All state schools in England could be closed due to strikes
1 day ago End of Wikipedia in UK possible under online safety bill

Watch as Crawley Town fans celebrate League Two survival and meet players and manager after vital draw with Walsall

It may not have been the best game, but every Crawley Town fan in the Broadfield Stadium did not care one iota.

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford
Published 29th Apr 2023, 23:20 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2023, 23:36 BST

The 0-0 draw with Walsall meant Reds got the point they needed to rubber stamp safety in their final home game of the season. And after the game, the fans, who were magnificent throughout the game and hardly stopped singing, got to meet the players afterwards who happily signed shirts and had selfies.

Scott Lindsey praised the fans for how they have accepted and treated him since he joined in January – you can see what he said here.

You can watch the celebrations and above and see the pictures below.

Crawley Town fans after the Reds gained the point they needed for survival

1. Crawley Town fans celebrate

Crawley Town fans after the Reds gained the point they needed for survival Photo: Mark Dunford

Crawley Town fans after the Reds gained the point they needed for survival

2. Crawley Town fans celebrate

Crawley Town fans after the Reds gained the point they needed for survival Photo: mark dunford

Crawley Town fans after the Reds gained the point they needed for survival

3. Crawley Town fans celebrate

Crawley Town fans after the Reds gained the point they needed for survival Photo: mark dunford

Crawley Town fans after the Reds gained the point they needed for survival

4. Crawley Town fans celebrate survival

Crawley Town fans after the Reds gained the point they needed for survival Photo: mark dunford

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:League Two