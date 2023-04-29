Watch as Crawley Town fans celebrate League Two survival and meet players and manager after vital draw with Walsall
It may not have been the best game, but every Crawley Town fan in the Broadfield Stadium did not care one iota.
The 0-0 draw with Walsall meant Reds got the point they needed to rubber stamp safety in their final home game of the season. And after the game, the fans, who were magnificent throughout the game and hardly stopped singing, got to meet the players afterwards who happily signed shirts and had selfies.
Scott Lindsey praised the fans for how they have accepted and treated him since he joined in January – you can see what he said here.
You can watch the celebrations and above and see the pictures below.