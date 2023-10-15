WATCH Boss beaten in FA Cup at Horsham launches expletive-filled rant at his players
White was furious with Wanderers’ display in the 2-0 defeat at the Camping World Community Stadium that put Horsham in the first round proper – in which they have landed a plum tie away to League One Barnsley.
See White’s rant in the embedded X message within this story – WARNING: it contains swearing!
He said after the game: “They (Horsham) fully deserve to be in the draw and I hope they get something amazing and life-changing so my f****** s*** players can learn a f****** lesson, because they were so poor.
“And I’ll tell you one thing because I’ll always put my hands up. It’s not about injuries, availability, who was returning, who wasn’t – it wasn’t about that at all. It was about the fact that that team let the fans down 100 per cent, whole-heartedly.
"Sometimes I get the management team to take the blame, part blame, some blame, whatever, but today was whole-heartedly a bunch of players that were absolutely s***.”