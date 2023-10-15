Dorking Wanderers manager Marc White did not take his side’s FA Cup defeat at Horsham well – launching into a post-match expletive-filled rant at his team that’s gone viral.

WARNING: it contains swearing!

He said after the game: “They (Horsham) fully deserve to be in the draw and I hope they get something amazing and life-changing so my f****** s*** players can learn a f****** lesson, because they were so poor.

“And I’ll tell you one thing because I’ll always put my hands up. It’s not about injuries, availability, who was returning, who wasn’t – it wasn’t about that at all. It was about the fact that that team let the fans down 100 per cent, whole-heartedly.