Dorking Wanderers manager Marc White did not take his side’s FA Cup defeat at Horsham well – launching into a post-match expletive-filled rant at his team that’s gone viral.
By Steve Bone
Published 15th Oct 2023, 17:35 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 09:23 BST
White was furious with Wanderers’ display in the 2-0 defeat at the Camping World Community Stadium that put Horsham in the first round proper – in which they have landed a plum tie away to League One Barnsley.

See White’s rant in the embedded X message within this story – WARNING: it contains swearing!

He said after the game: “They (Horsham) fully deserve to be in the draw and I hope they get something amazing and life-changing so my f****** s*** players can learn a f****** lesson, because they were so poor.

“And I’ll tell you one thing because I’ll always put my hands up. It’s not about injuries, availability, who was returning, who wasn’t – it wasn’t about that at all. It was about the fact that that team let the fans down 100 per cent, whole-heartedly.

"Sometimes I get the management team to take the blame, part blame, some blame, whatever, but today was whole-heartedly a bunch of players that were absolutely s***.”

