Watch Crawley Town new manager Kevin Betsy's first press conference in full

Sjky Sports News, BBC, ITN, the Girdian and the Crawley Observer were all there quiz the new Reds boss.
Flanked by co-chairmen Eben Smith and Preston Johnson, Betsy outlined how he is going to take Crawley Town forward, his first impressions of the club and what kind of football his side will play.
You can watch the full press conference above.
Have you seen? Kevin Betsy gives first interview as Crawley Town manager - watch the video here | Crawley Town's new owners reveal why they chose Arsenal u23 coach Kevin Betsy as the new manager and why they delayed the announcement