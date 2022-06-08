Watch Crawley Town new manager Kevin Betsy's first press conference in full

Crawley Town’s manager Kevin Betsy faced the media for the first time today (Wednesday, June 8).

By Mark Dunford
Wednesday, 8th June 2022, 12:49 pm

Sjky Sports News, BBC, ITN, the Girdian and the Crawley Observer were all there quiz the new Reds boss.

Flanked by co-chairmen Eben Smith and Preston Johnson, Betsy outlined how he is going to take Crawley Town forward, his first impressions of the club and what kind of football his side will play.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

You can watch the full press conference above.

Have you seen? Kevin Betsy gives first interview as Crawley Town manager - watch the video here | Crawley Town's new owners reveal why they chose Arsenal u23 coach Kevin Betsy as the new manager and why they delayed the announcement

Preston Johnson, Kevin Betsy and Eben Smith
BBCCrawley Observer