Mitch Hand watched his Littlehampton Town heroes beat Eastbourne Borough to reach the Sussex Senior Cup final and declared: That’s our biggest achievement yet.

Three years after getting to the FA Vase final at Wembley and giving the town and their fans a day they will never forget, there’s now another huge occasion to look forward to.

That’s because Hand and George Gaskin’s Marigolds heroes are off to Brighton and Hove Albion’s Amex Stadium to face Horsham or Brighton U21s in the Sussex showpiece final.

Gaskin and Scott Faber scored in a 2-1 triumph over Borough, who are fourth in National South – 60 league places above the Golds, who are 18th in the Isthmian south east division.

Littlehampton Town celebrate their semi-final win | Picture: Lydia Redman

The celebrations lasted long into the night after the ‘cupset’ at Sussex FA HQ and Hand said the enormity of the result should not be under-played.

The jubilant joint boss said: “We’ve had some achievements with this club but for me this goes down as the greatest purely because of the levels between us and them. What a side they are, but my boys are something else.

"I said to the boys that as a club we are a magnet to big occasions, we do things other sides of our level and ability just can’t. It’s a special, special club and, even more so, a special group of players. What we did tonight was monumental.

"Before the game we spoke about no regrets, no respect, leaving our hearts out on the pitch – and it’s the bravest performance one of mine and George’s teams have ever produced.

Golds fans and players celebrate their semi-final win | Picture: Lydia Redman

"We went toe to toe with a full-time football club and we won. This is a proper underdog story and these players have created another piece of history tonight.”

The second semi-final takes place on March 18, also at Lancing, and pitches Dominic Di Paola’s Isthmian premier high flyers Horsham against the Seagulls youngsters.

Hand added: "I’m so passionate about this club and to give the town another one of these occasions means the world. I don’t care who we get in the final the Amex will be gold for an evening.”

For now, though, it’s back to the battle to stay up and the Golds host Sevenoaks on Saturday.