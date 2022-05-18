Scott Packer, George Gaskin, Mitch Hand and Joe Benn chat to the media / Picture: Martin Denyer

They stressed the feeling in the camp is one of excitement - not pressure - as they get ready to be followed by 7,000 fans, with many more watching live on TV at home, as they take on Newport Pagnell in the FA Vase final on Sunday.

You can see the full Vase press conference in the video embedded above - an event which was hosted by the club's media officer James Roberts and shown live on Youtube on Tuesday evening.

Golds at Wembley is just one of the Sussex football success stories of the season.

Top scorer Joe Benn - who will be looking for his 60th goal of the season at Wembley - was among those on the panel, who all paid tribute to the way the club's supporters had got behind them in great numbers - and with fervent backing - as the season and Vase run had unfolded.

Benn said: "The fans have been nothing like any of us have experienced before. They don't realise how important they are to us - they are something else and it's amazing to see."

And Benn said he didn't feel pressure on himself to get the goals, despite scoring 59 in around 40 games so far. "We are a team. The numbers me and George have scored have been fantastic but it's a team effort. I know if I don't get a goal, George will get it and if he doesn't Lucas Pattenden or someone else will."

Benn used to work at Littlehampton Academy and he said he'd been told students there had been 'going crazy' about their ex-teacher going to Wembley.

Gasking revealed he'd found fame in an unlikely setting as Wembley fever grew in the town: "I was in the fish and chip shop the other day and these two women started singing my name .. they were saying they were famous because they were getting the same fish and chips as me."