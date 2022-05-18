They stressed the feeling in the camp is one of excitement - not pressure - as they get ready to be followed by 7,000 fans, with many more watching live on TV at home, as they take on Newport Pagnell in the FA Vase final on Sunday.
You can see the full Vase press conference in the video embedded above - an event which was hosted by the club's media officer James Roberts and shown live on Youtube on Tuesday evening.
Top scorer Joe Benn - who will be looking for his 60th goal of the season at Wembley - was among those on the panel, who all paid tribute to the way the club's supporters had got behind them in great numbers - and with fervent backing - as the season and Vase run had unfolded.
Benn said: "The fans have been nothing like any of us have experienced before. They don't realise how important they are to us - they are something else and it's amazing to see."
And Benn said he didn't feel pressure on himself to get the goals, despite scoring 59 in around 40 games so far. "We are a team. The numbers me and George have scored have been fantastic but it's a team effort. I know if I don't get a goal, George will get it and if he doesn't Lucas Pattenden or someone else will."
Benn used to work at Littlehampton Academy and he said he'd been told students there had been 'going crazy' about their ex-teacher going to Wembley.
Gasking revealed he'd found fame in an unlikely setting as Wembley fever grew in the town: "I was in the fish and chip shop the other day and these two women started singing my name .. they were saying they were famous because they were getting the same fish and chips as me."
Joint boss Hand said the thought of Wembley held no fears - only anticipation and excitement - for the team. "We've created the sort of environment where the boys are comfortable going into games. The boys are so excited to go and play but we're going there to win the treble. The Vase is almost he pinnacle at our level and for them to have the opportunity to go and win that, I don't feel like there's any pressure, just excitement."